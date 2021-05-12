Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'

Published: 6:02 PM May 12, 2021

The police van at Hemlin Close in Earlham on Tuesday - Credit: Submitted

Three people were arrested during the early hours in a Norwich suburb as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Officers were called around 2.50am on Tuesday to an address on Hemlin Close in Earlham.

The incident saw police swoop on a home in the close and arrest three people and subsequent visits made throughout the day.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The arrests relate to an ongoing police investigation and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time."

Eyewitnesses saw a police van at the address during the day following the arrests.