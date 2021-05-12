News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:02 PM May 12, 2021   
The police van at Hemlin Close in Earlham on Wednesday 

The police van at Hemlin Close in Earlham on Tuesday - Credit: Submitted

Three people were arrested during the early hours in a Norwich suburb as part of an ongoing police investigation. 

Officers were called around 2.50am on Tuesday to an address on Hemlin Close in Earlham. 

The incident saw police swoop on a home in the close and arrest three people and subsequent visits made throughout the day.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The arrests relate to an ongoing police investigation and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time." 

Eyewitnesses saw a police van at the address during the day following the arrests.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fight occurred near Aldi on Drayton Road in Mile Cross, Norwich

'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (left) and Wes Hoolahan celebrate after the Sky Bet League Two match

Promotion joy for Canaries legend

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Primark St Stephen's Street, Norwich

Former Primark store goes up for rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon