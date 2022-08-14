Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:49 AM August 14, 2022
Old Library Wood, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Old Library Wood in Norwich where police made arrests during patrols on Saturday (August 13) evening - Credit: Archant

Officers patrolling an area of the city which has in the past been a magnet for vandals, drugs users and anti-social behaviour have made a couple of arrests.

Addressing drug use, dealing and anti-social behaviour in Old Library Wood and the nearby Rosary Road area is one of the current priorities of the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

On Saturday night (August 13) officers spent "several hours" in the area carrying out stop searches on potential offenders.

Norwich Police tweeted a man was arrested "for recall to prison" while they also removed "a number of individuals known to contribute to ASB in the area".

Earlier in the day plain clothes police officers patrolling the area as part of a Operation Bokken arrested a woman who was wanted for theft offences and had class A drugs on her.

The operation is linked to a small group of young people in Norwich, aged between 14 and 20, connected to drug-related violence and other crime in the city.



