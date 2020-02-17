Search

Three men arrested over Golden Triangle disturbance

PUBLISHED: 14:55 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 17 February 2020

Police were called to Denbigh Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Tuesday February 11 2020. Photo: Google Maps

Police have quizzed three men after neighbours reported a disturbance in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich.

Officers were called at 2.35am on Tuesday February 11 to flats on Denbigh Road where they arrested the men on suspicion of criminal damage.

It followed an incident earlier that night in a flat at nearby Pembroke Road in which a man in his 20s was assaulted.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital, a police spokesman said.

The three men arrested were all aged in their 20s and were released on bail.

The spokesman said that it is believed the men and victim were all known to each other.

