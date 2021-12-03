Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword
- Credit: Submitted
Three people have been arrested after a woman was found held against her will in a home in Norwich.
Police were called to a property in Lefroy Road last night at 8.20pm, where they found the woman along with eight cannabis plants and a samurai sword.
Officers were called after concerns were raised about the woman's welfare.
Three people, a 17-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and cultivating cannabis.
The 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of an offensive weapon.
A neighbour, who did not want to be named, reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.
She said: "There was a load of police last night, I heard a lot of sirens, then all the doors slamming so rushed to kitchen see what the commotion was about as it’s usually quiet around here at that time.
"It disbanded really quickly but there must of been at least 11 cars and vans flashing everywhere."
All suspects remain in custody at Wymondham Police Station.