Arrests after police recover haul of suspected stolen property in Norwich vehicle stop

PUBLISHED: 06:44 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 26 January 2019

Police seized stolen batteries after stopping a vehicle in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police seized stolen batteries after stopping a vehicle in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police made arrests after stopping a vehicle in Noriwch - and discovering more than a dozen suspected stolen car batteries inside.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit tweeted a photograph of the batteries on Saturday morning.

They said the vehicle had been stopped in Norwich and arrests made after teaming up with police in South Norfolk.

They said an unspecified number of people had been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

