17-year-old arrested in connection with Norwich murder

Officers at the scene of the murder of Joe Dix, which a further arrest has been made in connection with. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police have made a further arrest in connection with the murder of Joe Dix in Norwich.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross at 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports the 18-year-old had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, he was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to find out what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

During the morning of Thursday, March 3, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Norwich on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Wymondham police station where he will be questioned in due course.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to submit it through Norfolk police's public portal, which allows the person to remain anonymous.

Alternatively, people can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Salvador or incident 376 of Friday, January 28.

