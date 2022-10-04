Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
Published: 2:33 PM October 4, 2022
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
A man has been arrested after reports of criminal damage at a McDonald's on the outskirts of Norwich.
Police were called to the fast-food restaurant in Winterton Way, in Postwick, in the early hours of the morning (October 4).
A man was later arrested at a property in Norwich in connection with the incident.
He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody.