Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:33 PM October 4, 2022
A man has been arrested after reports of criminal damage at a McDonald's in Postwick - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been arrested after reports of criminal damage at a McDonald's on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police were called to the fast-food restaurant in Winterton Way, in Postwick, in the early hours of the morning (October 4).

A man was later arrested at a property in Norwich in connection with the incident. 

He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody. 

