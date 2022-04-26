Fake bags, trainers and tracksuits seized during car boot police swoop

Police have seized a number of fake items in a swoop on Arminghall Car Boot sale. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A number of counterfeit items have been seized in a police swoop on a city car boot sale.

Officers attended Arminghall Car Boot Sale at 9.30am on Sunday, April 24, and found a number of bags, trainers and tracksuits on stalls which they seized on the suspicion they were fake.

Police will now contact Norfolk Trading Standards to make them aware of the seizures and share the details of those who were selling them.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.