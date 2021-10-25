News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Armed police called to reports of man with knife

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:58 PM October 25, 2021   
Clover Road in Norwich

Clover Road in Norwich - Credit: Google

Armed police have been called to reports of a man with a knife on a Norwich street.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray at 11am today (Monday, October 25) on Clover Road in the city after reports of a man with a knife on the road.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene, including firearms officers, and a man in his 30s has since been arrested for affray."

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence on the street.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alive Church abandoned bus

'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Wyer whose council flay windows have been screwed shut. Picture: Danielle Booden

Housing News

Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has been following up complaints about the Thorpe Health Centre 

'Lives are at risk'-Patients' concerns over surgery appointment struggles

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon