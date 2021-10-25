Armed police called to reports of man with knife
Published: 2:58 PM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Google
Armed police have been called to reports of a man with a knife on a Norwich street.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray at 11am today (Monday, October 25) on Clover Road in the city after reports of a man with a knife on the road.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene, including firearms officers, and a man in his 30s has since been arrested for affray."
Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence on the street.