Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Armed police called to NR3 Tesco after reports of man carrying knife

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:31 PM September 13, 2022
The Tesco just a few doors away from the shop in Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant

Tesco on Magdalen Road

Armed police were called to an NR3 Tesco after receiving reports of a man in possession of a knife.

A group of three men are believed to have approached a person outside the Tesco Express on Magdalen Road last night (September 12).

One of them was reported to be carrying a knife.

Several police officers, including firearms specialists, were called to the store and carried out a search of the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three police cars outside the store, with one of them blocking the northbound lane at about 10pm.

No weapons or suspects were found.

Police enquiries are continuing.


Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police, along with search and rescue teams, have extended their search for James Whitman

Fresh searches on city outskirts for missing man

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

CCTV image released of man following serious assault in city

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The retail parade in the centre of Norwich’s historic shopping district is up for auction with Acuitus

Parade of shops in city's Grade II-listed building on market for £1.5m

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Graphic House has been purchased by St Martins homeless charity. Pictured inset is chief executive Jan Sheldon 

Former hotel to be converted into hostel for homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon