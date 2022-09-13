Armed police called to NR3 Tesco after reports of man carrying knife

Armed police were called to an NR3 Tesco after receiving reports of a man in possession of a knife.

A group of three men are believed to have approached a person outside the Tesco Express on Magdalen Road last night (September 12).

One of them was reported to be carrying a knife.

Several police officers, including firearms specialists, were called to the store and carried out a search of the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three police cars outside the store, with one of them blocking the northbound lane at about 10pm.

No weapons or suspects were found.

Police enquiries are continuing.



