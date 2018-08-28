Search

Man arrested after armed police and dog unit swoop Norwich flat

PUBLISHED: 17:17 20 January 2019

Armed police and a dog unit were seen at Apsley Court in Norwich. Picture: Evie McLoughlin

Armed police and a dog unit were seen at Apsley Court in Norwich. Picture: Evie McLoughlin

Evie McLoughlin

A man has been arrested after armed police and a dog unit swooped on a Norwich flat.

Armed police and a dog unit were seen at Apsley Court in Norwich. Picture: Evie McLoughlin

At around 2pm on Sunday afternoon, residents at Apsley Court, off Bowthorpe Road, witnessed around five police cars surround the area.

A 33-year-old man, who did not want to be named, said he heard loud banging and peaked through the window to see what was happening.

Armed police and a dog unit were seen at Apsley Court in Norwich. Picture: Evie McLoughlin

He said officers led a man away from the first floor flat but some police remained in the area for another hour before leaving at around 3pm.

“The police had helmets on and had rifles,” he said. “They were coming and going from his flat.  “It was a little bit scary, they were shouting at him, but when he left in the police van they were relaxed.”

A man was arrested at Aplsey Court, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police were pictured by passers-by standing outside the small block flats, located a short walk from Ivy Court care home.

Police said one man was arrested in relation to an earlier incident, adding that no more information could be given at this time.

