Suburb's shock after mugging attempt leaves teen laying on path

Published: 1:15 PM October 27, 2021

Caroline Ackroyd (inset) will be following up with police after an attempted mugging in the Eaton ward. - Credit: Archant Library/Google

An attempted robbery has frightened those living in a quiet city community as emergency services raced to the scene.

Police were called around 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 20 to Arbinger Way in Eaton.

An eyewitness, who did not wish to be identified, recalled seeing a teenage victim laying on a path at the bottom of the golf course as she walked her dog in the area.

She added: "I kept my distance as the victim seemed to have a crowd around them.

"The ambulance and police were on the way already when I was there.

"It’s a worry and it’s made me wonder if this happens more than I realised."

Norfolk Police has confirmed the incident is being treated as an attempted robbery.

The constabulary said all lines of investigation have been exhausted pending any new information.

City councillor Caroline Ackroyd, who represents the Eaton ward, said she would be discussing the incident with local officers.

She added: "Clearly any incident of this kind is always a concern and not something to be ignored."