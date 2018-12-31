Police appeal for help to trace wanted Norwich man

Stuart Atkins, 29, is wanted for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court.

The public is being asked to help trace a wanted man from Norwich.

Stuart Atkins, 29, is wanted for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court.

Anyone who may have seen Atkins or know of his whereabouts, are advised not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 101 or via the Norfolk police website.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.