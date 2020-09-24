Appeal for next of kin after death of man in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:41 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 24 September 2020
Coroners are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the family of a man who died in Norwich.
The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to trace the next-of-kin for Craig Harding, 46, who lived in Norwich and died on September 8.
There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.
It is thought Mr Harding may have relatives in Wales and Norfolk. But despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Harding should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.
