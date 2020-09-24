Search

Advanced search

Appeal for next of kin after death of man in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:41 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 24 September 2020

The Norfolk Coroner has appealed for help in finding the next of kin of Craig Harding. Picture Simon Parkin

The Norfolk Coroner has appealed for help in finding the next of kin of Craig Harding. Picture Simon Parkin

Archant

Coroners are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the family of a man who died in Norwich.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to trace the next-of-kin for Craig Harding, 46, who lived in Norwich and died on September 8.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

It is thought Mr Harding may have relatives in Wales and Norfolk. But despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Harding should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Piers Corbyn leads coronavirus sceptics protest in Norwich

The Covid Truth Tours stops off in Norwich with speaker Piers Corbyn. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A word of warning from Aarons’ mentor amid Barca pursuit

Norwich City full back Max Aarons is attracting admiring glances from Europe's biggest clubs Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New takeaway bringing ‘potato surprise’ to Norwich

FCR will be launching with their 'potato surprise' in October. Picture: FCR

Alan Partridge statue appears in Norwich

A statue of Alan Partridge is placed outside The Forum. The statue was created by sculptors Gavin Fulcher and Nic Dutton. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

New boss appointed to turn £12.5m hospice vision into a reality

Former South Norfolk Council chief executive Sandra Dinneen will be the new chief executive for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture: South Norfolk Council