Do you know this man? Appeal after bank card stolen in Norwich burglary used fraudulently

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Police hope to track down a man after a bank card stolen in a burglary was used fraudulently in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

The card was used at the Tesco store on Earlham Road on Thursday, January 17.

It had been stolen during a burglary on Earlham Road earlier that day.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the incidents.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dave Block at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.