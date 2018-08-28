Do you know this man? Appeal after bank card stolen in Norwich burglary used fraudulently
PUBLISHED: 12:48 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 30 January 2019
Police hope to track down a man after a bank card stolen in a burglary was used fraudulently in Norwich.
Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police
The card was used at the Tesco store on Earlham Road on Thursday, January 17.
It had been stolen during a burglary on Earlham Road earlier that day.
Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the incidents.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dave Block at Norwich CID on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
