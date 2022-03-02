Van driver failed to stop after crash on NDR

The Norwich Airport roundabout on the NDR. - Credit: Google Maps

A van driver fled the scene after being involved in a crash near Norwich.

It happened at 1.20pm on Monday, February 28, on the NDR at the Norwich Airport roundabout in Horsham St Faith.

A gold Honda Civic and a white Mercedes Sprinter van were involved in the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Jon Parker at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting incident NC-28022022-178, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.