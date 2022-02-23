Club night in aid of spiking safety given green light
- Credit: Oliver Hosier
A Norwich activist is taking action to tackle spiking head-on amid continued reports of incidents taking place in the city.
Lorna Street was spiked in Norwich when she was 18.
Since then, she has fundraised for Stamp Out Spiking with a charity event at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom and become an ambassador for the charity.
The 25-year-old is bringing a music extravaganza back to the Timberhill venue on June 17 in aid of the movement and a Norwich-based campaign which offers anti-spiking kits to anyone who thinks they or a friend have been spiked, headed by NNUH specialist biomedical scientist Michelle Frost.
Lorna said: "It's been quite emotional. I know it's not on my shoulders, but feel that responsibility as well.
"I think we need to do another event as more people are backing this - it's a great time to get people involved.
"Because it had such a positive backing I feel more confident. I know it will have a lot of support."
Lorna's previous work has funded specialist anti-spiking training for Norwich venues, and hopes that others will follow suit.
"It's just offering that opportunity. I'm hoping that eventually every venue is going to have this course," she says.
"And these kits should be available to people. That funding would be really great to spread those around Norwich and the UK.
Michelle Frost said: “We are extremely grateful to Lorna for any funds she chooses to donate to this campaign.
"Additional funding helps move the campaign and helps to raise awareness of the service.
"The more people who know about the service, the more people we can help and the more we can find out about the true prevalence of spiking."
She encouraged anyone in need of a kit to contact antispikingcampaign@nnuh.nhs.uk.
Since the start of the year, 22 incidents of suspected spiking have been reported, according to Norfolk Police Chief Inspector Ed Brown.
Lorna added: "Unfortunately we can't just rely on the figures. There's such a huge percentage of people who don't report it.
"We encourage people to report it because it helps us zone in on those who are responsible, but numbers can't predict what's going to happen, or what actually is happening."