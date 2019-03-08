Police break up party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe

Police have broken up a gathering of more than 100 cars in Norwich following complaints from neighbours.

Update re ASB complaints in Bowthorpe with over 100 vehicles: Units have attended. Those present have complied with requests to turn music off & the majority have now left. We will to work with this group and the community to try and prevent a reoccurrence. #nssnt #nwsnt #pc1163 — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) June 15, 2019

Officers were called to Bowthorpe on Saturday night following reports of antisocial behaviour and loud music relating to a party of more than 100 vehicles.

On Twitter, Norwich Police said officers attended the scene and spoke to those involved, the force said: "Those present have complied with requests to turn music off and the majority have now left.

"We will to work with this group and the community to try and prevent a reoccurrence."

