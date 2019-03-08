Police break up party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe
PUBLISHED: 07:31 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 16 June 2019
Police have broken up a gathering of more than 100 cars in Norwich following complaints from neighbours.
Officers were called to Bowthorpe on Saturday night following reports of antisocial behaviour and loud music relating to a party of more than 100 vehicles.
On Twitter, Norwich Police said officers attended the scene and spoke to those involved, the force said: "Those present have complied with requests to turn music off and the majority have now left.
"We will to work with this group and the community to try and prevent a reoccurrence."
