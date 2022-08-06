Stickers 'inciting hatred' plastered across city

Cllr Alex Catt (inset) has been taking down transphobic material across his ward and the wider city area - Credit: Alex Catt

Stickers displaying transphobic slogans have appeared across Norwich city centre.

But the fightback is on.

Green Party city councillor Alex Catt, who represents the Sewell ward, said that the transphobic messages could "easily spiral in to something much more than stickers".

As well as taking the offending messages down, he is encouraging city folk to make the area as inclusive as possible.

He said: "It's really disheartening to see as we've just had Norwich Pride.

"These stickers are a reminder that transphobia is always there. There is always more we can do to make sure we are really open and inclusive.

"We need to let trans people know that they are welcome and they have our support."

The stickers have been spotted across the city centre, spilling into neighbouring postcodes - with Alex noticing a hotspot along Magdalen Street.

But this is not just a Norwich issue. Other towns and cities across the country have seen an influx of similar stickers.

And sickeningly some have been booby-trapped with razorblades underneath in an apparent bid to cause harm to anyone who attempts to rip them off.

He added: "There are loads of places in Norwich that have 'NR3 is open' stickers. They're such an amazing idea.

"We're encouraging people to get their hands on some and cover up the transphobic ones to replace the hate with a positive message."

And now in a bid to counter the offensive notices trans-inclusive stickers have started appearing.

"It's so lovely to see supportive ones," Alex added. "It goes to show that NR3 is that diverse and inclusive place we know it to be - we just need to stand up and make sure it stays that way.

"I urge those pasting the offensive stickers to think about the people they are targeting. Trans and non-binary people are some of the most marginalised communities in the country.

"They face so much abuse for just being who they are.

"Because it's not just stickers. It's a threat to people's rights.

"It's part of a wider problem in society."

Alex is asking those who spot transphobic stickers across the city to send pictures to him so he can pass on to the authorities.