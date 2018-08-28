Another knife taken off Norwich streets by police

Knife seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

Police in Norwich have taken a knife off the city streets.

Norwich Police said “another knife” was “off the streets” in a tweet they posted on social media.

They said the weapon was linked to the drugs trade and praised the work of officers involved in the operation which took place in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, January 19).

Meanwhile, Norwich Police also tweeted that a man had been arrested after officers found Pepper Spray in his vehicle.

They said the man had made attempts to distribute these via online sales.

More were found when officers conducted a search at his home address.

Police tweeted: “Male arrested after officers found Pepper Spray in his vehicle. This male has also made attempts to distribute these via online sales. More were found when officers conducted a search at the home address. #firearms #illegal #OpMoonshotCity #Disrupt #Protect #RCRT #PC1237 #PC1592.”