Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

PUBLISHED: 08:56 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 09 February 2019

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant Norfolk 2018

A group of friends had to “run for their lives” after a man pointed a gun at them near a Norwich shopping centre.

Armed police were sent to respond to the incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at around 4.30am on Saturday.

A group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a man who is alleged to have pulled out a gun and assaulted two of the group.

Norfolk police confirmed that “given the nature” of the incident armed officers were deployed to the area at 4.35am, but that the weapon involved was believed to be a BB gun.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were unable to locate any suspects and fire arms officers were stood down shortly after 6am.

“Enquiries into the incident are on-going.”

