Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes Archant

Police tape is up outside a Norwich shop after officers were called to a break-in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the Boots on Anglia Square just before 4.15am on Thursday morning.

As of 9.30am, police tape remained in place and an officer was stood outside the door. At that point, the shop was expected to remain closed for another couple of hours.

Shop keepers nearby said, given the time of the break-in, they had not seen or heard anything, but that it was the second break-in there in the last few months.

No-one was understood to have been in the store at the time.

We have contacted Boots for more.

MORE: 'It's best to let them get away with it': Shoplifting hotspots revealed