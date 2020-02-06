Search

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:30 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 06 February 2020

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Archant

Police tape is up outside a Norwich shop after officers were called to a break-in.

Emergency services were called to the Boots on Anglia Square just before 4.15am on Thursday morning.

As of 9.30am, police tape remained in place and an officer was stood outside the door. At that point, the shop was expected to remain closed for another couple of hours.

Shop keepers nearby said, given the time of the break-in, they had not seen or heard anything, but that it was the second break-in there in the last few months.

No-one was understood to have been in the store at the time.

We have contacted Boots for more.

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘It’s my blood, sweat and tears’: owner tells of salon fire despair

Charlene Gard, 36, said she was heartbroken her 'one-stop-shop' beauty salon went up in flames. Picture: Charlene Gard

Comments have been disabled on this article.

