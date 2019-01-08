Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police reappeal for information on wanted Norwich woman

08 January, 2019 - 16:52
Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk police have today renewed their appeal to trace a woman who failed to appear in court.

Angela Davey, 38, from Norwich is wanted in connection with breaching a court order imposed by magistrates in 2018 and for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Police say she has links in Thrapston, in Northamptonshire, or may have travelled to London and she has been wanted since November 21 2018.

Anyone who may have seen Angela Davey, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

READ MORE: Norfolk’s most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Most Read

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

Emma Hart (left) is climbing the O2 in memory of Conor Spraggs. Picture: Emma Hart & Facebook

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

Go Ape! in Thetford

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘I feel let down by everyone’ - Family say they were ‘failed’ over death of anorexic daughter, 15

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists