Former teacher jailed for drug offences ordered to pay back £500

PUBLISHED: 11:54 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 24 July 2019

Angela Davey. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Angela Davey. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A former teacher and mother-of-two who was jailed after she admitted falling into the "shadowy world" of selling class A drugs has been ordered to pay back £500.

In March, Angela Davey, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of 27 months after she admitted selling drugs and breaching bail by failing to turn up at court.

The former University of East Anglia graduate and history teacher was arrested in January, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

During the course of her trial, she told Norwich Crown Court how drug dealers had threatened her before moving into her home on Wall Road in Norwich, where she had previously lived with her husband and children.

Appearing in Norwich Crown Court again on Tuesday for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing, which is designed to tackle organised crime, seize back cash and recover assets made from ill-gotten gains, Davey was found to have benefitted from selling drugs to the sum of £2,205.

But the 38-year-old was found to only have available assets of £500, which she was ordered to pay back within a three-month period.

You may also want to watch:

David Teixeira from London, one of the dealers involved in the case and who was jailed alongside Davey, was also found to have benefitted to the tune of £2,205 but was ordered to pay back just £1 within 28 days.

Giving evidence earlier this year, Davey said she began taking crack cocaine and heroin in 2016 after losing her children in a divorce.

"I knew where I could get it and I knew it would numb the pain I was feeling at the time," she said.

Jailing Davey in March, Judge Katharine Moore said: "What remains unclear is why it is you failed to access help and support for your addiction.

"As an intelligent, articulate woman, you must have known help was there for the taking. Instead you permitted yourself to be drawn into this shadowy world of drugs.

"The fabric of your life unravelled rapidly from 2016. You have lost very much of what you once held dear."

On July 8, Tara Kelf, 36, of Suffolk Square, Norwich who was jailed alongside Davey and Teixeira in January was found to have benefitted from drug dealing by £2,205 and ordered to pay £1 back within 28 days.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

