Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene

The junction between Millers Lane and Angel Road in north Norwich - Credit: Google

A police SWAT team were called to a road in north Norwich in the early hours after reports of a gunman.

They were notified anonymously at 1.30am via a public payphone at the junction of Philadelphia Lane and Angel Road.

The report was of a man seen being threatened with what appeared to be a handgun. He was in the garden of a property in Millers Lane.

Police, including armed officers, attended and searched the area. Nothing and nobody was found.

Officers spoke to the occupants of the property but no further calls were made about the incident.

Others who live in Angel Road noted the police presence, saying they saw multiple police vehicles and officers in the area.

