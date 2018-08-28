Driver found over the alcohol limit following Norwich collision

Andrew Mitchell, from Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

A 23-year-old driver has been fined after he told police officers he only had “one or two pints” following a collision.

Andrew Mitchell, of Evora Road, Wymondham, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to driving while above the alcohol limit.

The court heard how he had been involved in a two-vehicle crash in Mousehold Lane in Norwich on Thursday, October 11.

Police attended the scene and carried out a roadside breath test which Mitchell failed.

Whilst on the way to custody Mitchell told police officers he only had one or two pints to drink.

A further reading at the police station revealed he had 81 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35 mcg.

He has been banned from driving for 18 months and was ordered to pay court costs of £85, a £250 fine and £30 victim surcharge.