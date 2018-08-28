Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Driver found over the alcohol limit following Norwich collision

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 October 2018

Andrew Mitchell, from Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Adrian Judd

Andrew Mitchell, from Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 23-year-old driver has been fined after he told police officers he only had “one or two pints” following a collision.

Andrew Mitchell, of Evora Road, Wymondham, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to driving while above the alcohol limit.

The court heard how he had been involved in a two-vehicle crash in Mousehold Lane in Norwich on Thursday, October 11.

Police attended the scene and carried out a roadside breath test which Mitchell failed.

Whilst on the way to custody Mitchell told police officers he only had one or two pints to drink.

A further reading at the police station revealed he had 81 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35 mcg.

He has been banned from driving for 18 months and was ordered to pay court costs of £85, a £250 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Video: WATCH: Norwich man captures moment would-be burglar attempts to break into his house

A person attempted to break into houses on Duke Street. Photo: Submitted by Nicholas Pover

Video: Norwich cafe set to reopen under new ownership and serve prosecco and platters

Gail Watling and Tanya Daniels have teamed up and are set to transform House in St Benedicts Street Credit: House St Benedicts Facebook page

Opposing immigration marches set to meet on Norwich’s streets

The two demonstrations are planned for outside City Hall in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Three rescued from river after suspected drink driver crashes car into water

Emergency services in Horning after a man drove his car into the river. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide