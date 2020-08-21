Search

Man appears in court charged with Norwich woods murder

PUBLISHED: 11:57 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 21 August 2020

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

A man charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old in Norwich appeared for a short hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

An entrance to Clapham Woods, off St Martins Road. A man has died after being found with serious head injuries there. Photo: GoogleAn entrance to Clapham Woods, off St Martins Road. A man has died after being found with serious head injuries there. Photo: Google

Police were called to Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, in Norwich just before 5.15am on June 22 where they discovered Daniel Littlewood with severe head injuries, who later died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he had suffered traumatic head injuries.

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road, Norwich, has been charged with murder following Mr Littlewood’s death.

Forbes appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link from Norwich prison but no charges were put.

His barrister Andrew Thompson asked for psychiatric reports on Forbes.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for a further hearing and remanded Forbes in custody.

A potential trial date has been pencilled in for December 14, this year.

