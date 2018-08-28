Search

Man who drunkenly walked in and out of traffic on A140 tells court ‘I split up with my girlfriend’

PUBLISHED: 16:37 22 January 2019

Andrew Cruickshank was seen drunkenly walking in and out of traffic on the A140 Hempnall crossroads. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Cruickshank was seen drunkenly walking in and out of traffic on the A140 Hempnall crossroads. Photo: Norfolk County Council

A man who had drunkenly walked in and out of traffic on the A140 explained to magistrates he had “split up with his girlfriend.”

Andrew Cruickshank, 28, of Old Queens Head, Tharston, represented himself in Norwich Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Tess Mann told the court Cruickshank had been seen “literally walking in and out of traffic” on the A140 Hempnall crossroads on Christmas Eve last year at around 10.22pm.

She added: “He wouldn’t engage with officers and when he was asked to give his details and go home or be arrested, he replied ‘arrest me’.”

Cruickshank told magistrates that he drank too much that day, adding: “I split up with my girlfriend, it was not a very good day, it didn’t end very well.”

He was handed a conditional discharge, lasting nine months, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

