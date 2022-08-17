'Worst it's ever been': Riverside spot sees clothes dumped and fires built

A city riverside beauty spot, Anderson's Meadow, has been ruined with rubbish and make shift fires - Credit: Francis Redwood

What should be an idyllic riverside beauty spot is instead being left in a "disgusting" state by lazy litter louts.

But not only is Anderson's Meadow seeing increased amounts of littering, evidence of make shift fires has also been found to the alarm of those living nearby.

Stephen, 74, and his wife Dianne Geldard, 65, live in Hemming Way near the Mile Cross green space and walk through the park every day.

As well as rubbish, towels and clothes have been left in Anderson's Meadow - Credit: Francis Redwood

Mr Geldard said: "There's litter all over the place.

"People try to place rubbish in the bins but they always seem to be full.

Stephen, 74 and Dianne Geldard, 65 who live in Hemming Way - Credit: Francis Redwood

"The problem is the weekend when the area is busiest - this is when the bins need to be cleared the most."

Mrs Geldard added: "I know in an ideal world everyone would take their own rubbish away with them but realistically they won't do that.

Another make shift fire in Anderson's Meadow - Credit: Francis Redwood

Another neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said the meadow is in the "worst state it's ever been in".

Elsewhere trolleys could be spotted ditched in shrubs with burned pieces of paper and blackened earth suggesting fires had been attempted in the area.

Vaughan Thomas, Labour councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: "I have to say I am saddened and disgusted in equal measure about the rubbish discarded on Anderson's Meadow.

"I'm sorry to say this is an all too common blight in our community.

Mancroft ward councillor for Norwich City Council Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

"It's a simple principle - take your rubbish home with you.

"Help us to help you.

"Look after the parks and green spaces that are vital for people's health and wellbeing.

"This blight may be a symptom of some people's attitude to their community - which is even worse. Thankfully this is not the sentiment of all though."

A shopping trolley dumped in the nearby river in Anderson's Meadow - Credit: Francis Redwood

Harriet Atkinson, 20, who also lives in Hemming Way and attends Norwich University of the Arts, said: "I come and swim in the river a lot.

"The rubbish in the area is horrible.

"There's just so much of it.

Harriet Atkinson, 20, lives in Hemming Way and swims in the river next to Anderson's Meadow - Credit: Harriet Atkinson

"It's not just small pieces of litter either - there's towels and clothes which are just left here.

"I think it's disrespectful but some people won't care about what happens to the area.

"It's a shame because it's a lovely area."