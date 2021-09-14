Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church

Published: 3:30 PM September 14, 2021

Dog poo and people having sex by a church is continuing to plague a village near Norwich.

Norfolk Police will now regularly patrol All Saints Church in Rackheath to deter anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Coppers recently received reports of ASB being aimed at the church warden.

Bags of dog poo have also been tied to a tree, as well as being left on the floor, near the 14th century building.

A large yellow gate had previously been positioned across the lane leading to the church from Sloe Lane.

The road to All Saints Church, Rackheath, has been blocked after complaints about people meeting in cars for sex. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

This was in response to walkers and those attending graves complaining about seeing people having sex in cars outside the church.

Local beat manager PC Andy Mason said: "My colleagues and I have been conducting patrols of the area as often as possible at different times and days of the week in order to deter any potential anti-social behaviour.

"The gate across the road leading up to the church appears to have helped the situation by reducing the number of vehicles that can gather there. We will continue to monitor and patrol where possible."

Police have updated the church warden and the parish council, while a contact poster has been placed outside the church for those who wish to report anything.

District councillor Martin Murrell said: "Unfortunately it's still an ongoing problem which is still being monitored.

"It is one of those where residents have raised it on many occasions and the police are dealing with it and taking it quite seriously."

The Local Policing Neighbourhood Team conducted patrols of All Saints Church, Rackheath due to concerns of ASB aimed at the church warden and a rise in the amount of dog mess left in the area. Please be considerate to other church users and dog walkers. #YourPriorities #PC1636 pic.twitter.com/5zHLA1p4St — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) August 17, 2021

Mr Murrell said a Public Spaces Protection Order is in place but he would urge people to be vigilant and take photos of any suspicious activity when reporting it.

Fellow district councillor for Rackheath, Fran Whymark, added: "This has been an ongoing issue for many years. There is no power at the church so putting any cameras would be problematic."

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Those experiencing any problems are encouraged to report it to the local beat manager on 101 or through the Norfolk Police website.

#PC1636 Mason & #PC1115 Wright #LPNT have been out conducting speed checks in Thorpe St Andrew, Taverham/Drayton this afternoon. Compliance generally good with only 1 driver advised. The officers also conducted foot patrols around All Saints Church, Rackheath due to ASB reports. pic.twitter.com/Q6EPqzoAkK — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) September 1, 2021

Norfolk Churches Trust which is responsible for the church building, has been contacted for comment.