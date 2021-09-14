Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church
- Credit: Archant
Dog poo and people having sex by a church is continuing to plague a village near Norwich.
Norfolk Police will now regularly patrol All Saints Church in Rackheath to deter anti-social behaviour (ASB).
Coppers recently received reports of ASB being aimed at the church warden.
Bags of dog poo have also been tied to a tree, as well as being left on the floor, near the 14th century building.
A large yellow gate had previously been positioned across the lane leading to the church from Sloe Lane.
This was in response to walkers and those attending graves complaining about seeing people having sex in cars outside the church.
Local beat manager PC Andy Mason said: "My colleagues and I have been conducting patrols of the area as often as possible at different times and days of the week in order to deter any potential anti-social behaviour.
"The gate across the road leading up to the church appears to have helped the situation by reducing the number of vehicles that can gather there. We will continue to monitor and patrol where possible."
Police have updated the church warden and the parish council, while a contact poster has been placed outside the church for those who wish to report anything.
District councillor Martin Murrell said: "Unfortunately it's still an ongoing problem which is still being monitored.
"It is one of those where residents have raised it on many occasions and the police are dealing with it and taking it quite seriously."
Mr Murrell said a Public Spaces Protection Order is in place but he would urge people to be vigilant and take photos of any suspicious activity when reporting it.
Fellow district councillor for Rackheath, Fran Whymark, added: "This has been an ongoing issue for many years. There is no power at the church so putting any cameras would be problematic."
Those experiencing any problems are encouraged to report it to the local beat manager on 101 or through the Norfolk Police website.
Norfolk Churches Trust which is responsible for the church building, has been contacted for comment.