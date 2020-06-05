Search

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich area

PUBLISHED: 12:57 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 05 June 2020

Alan Turner, 44, is believed to be in the Norwich or Sprowston area. He is wanted by Norfolk Police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Alan Turner, 44, is believed to be in the Norwich or Sprowston area. He is wanted by Norfolk Police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man is wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

Police are appealing for help to trace Alan Turner, 44, who is believed to be in the Norwich or Sprowston area.

Turner is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of average build.

Anyone who may have seen Turner or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

