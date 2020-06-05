Police hunt wanted man in Norwich area
PUBLISHED: 12:57 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 05 June 2020
Archant
A Norwich man is wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.
Police are appealing for help to trace Alan Turner, 44, who is believed to be in the Norwich or Sprowston area.
You may also want to watch:
Turner is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of average build.
Anyone who may have seen Turner or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.