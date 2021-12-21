Police hunt wanted man believed to be in Norwich
Published: 5:05 PM December 21, 2021
Updated: 5:44 PM December 21, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police are hunting for a man in Norwich wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.
Alan Rowles is wanted on recall to prison, after breaching the terms of his licence.
The 28-year-old is described as a white male, 6ft 2 inches in height, and of average build.
It is believed that Rowles may be in the Norwich or Broadland area.
Anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
