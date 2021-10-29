Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
Published: 11:38 AM October 29, 2021
- Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police
Norfolk police have appealed for help to trace a man who is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.
Alan Rowles, 28, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison.
Rowles is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 tall, of average build with brown hair and beard.
Rowles is known to regularly frequent Norwich city centre.
Anyone who may know his whereabouts or have seen him should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
