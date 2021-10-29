News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:38 AM October 29, 2021
Norfolk Police appeal for information for wanted Norwich man

Alan Rowles is wanted by Norfolk Police for breaching the terms of his licence - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

Norfolk police have appealed for help to trace a man who is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Alan Rowles, 28, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison.

Rowles is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 tall, of average build with brown hair and beard.

Rowles is known to regularly frequent Norwich city centre.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts or have seen him should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
  2. 2 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  3. 3 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
  1. 4 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
  2. 5 Tenants living in freezing, dark flats after power went out FIVE days ago
  3. 6 Shock after stabbings on city estate
  4. 7 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
  5. 8 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
  6. 9 Police swoop on Norwich address
  7. 10 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Mike Wills was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Mousehold Lane 

Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
David Iwo who has been sentenced for 33 years for murder.

Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

person