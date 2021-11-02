News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Wanted man arrested in Norwich area

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 10:52 AM November 2, 2021
Police have arrested a man in Sudbury in connection with drug offences

Alan Rowles, 28, has been arrested in the Norwich area and will be sent back to prison. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A wanted man has been arrested in the Norwich area and will now be sent back to prison.

Alan Rowles, 28, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms on his license.

He was arrested this morning (Tuesday, November 2) in the Norwich area and, a Norfolk police spokesman said, will now be returned to prison.

The spokesman went on to thank members of the public and the media for their assistance with their appeal to find Rowles.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A person has died after a suspected medical episode at West End Street Gardens near Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Buckley has dementia but his family maintain he's perfectly capable of living at home with assistance

Mental Health

Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon