Wanted man arrested in Norwich area

Alan Rowles, 28, has been arrested in the Norwich area and will be sent back to prison. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A wanted man has been arrested in the Norwich area and will now be sent back to prison.

Alan Rowles, 28, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms on his license.

He was arrested this morning (Tuesday, November 2) in the Norwich area and, a Norfolk police spokesman said, will now be returned to prison.

The spokesman went on to thank members of the public and the media for their assistance with their appeal to find Rowles.

