Woman crashed into two cars after drinking at friend's home, court hears

Published: 3:21 PM July 30, 2021

A woman has been disqualified from driving for two years after crashing into two cars after drinking.

Lucy Ellis, 23, of Kimberley Hall in Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' court on Friday morning after crashing her car on June 22 in Norwich.

The court heard Ellis, who works as a customer advisor assistant at Norwich Airport, collided with two stationary vehicles in Waterloo Road.

Ellis pleaded guilty to driving over the drink-drive limit after being found to have 118mcgs of alcohol in 110mls of breath.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said Ellis had collided with a Vauxhall Astra and her Black Fiat continued to "bunny-hop" into a second car further down the road.

The court was told Ellis had gone to the pub with a friend on the evening of the crash with the intention of watching a screening of a Euro 2020 football match.

But she had then decided to go back to her friend's house rather than watch the football with a couple of bottles of wine.

Claire Edgler, mitigating for Ellis, said: "I think I can genuinely say her extreme embarrassment and shame is entirely genuine. She has two older brothers and her family have never been involved with the police before.

"She is utterly ashamed at what has happened."

The court heard Ellis had woken up in a police cell with no recollection of the crash as her "memory had gone quite blank".

Mrs Edgler said: "She was absolutely horrified and extremely distressed and could not explain what had happened and why she had so much alcohol.

"It was completely out of character for her and she had left her mobile phone at her friend's house."

Ellis had initially attempted to leave the scene in panic but had been persuaded to stay by a witness, the court was told.

Deputy District Judge Matthew Bone said he had taken into account Ellis' guilty plea and her previous good character.

Ellis was fined a total of £527 which included £105 legal costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

She was also handed a 24-month driving disqualification but has the opportunity to complete a drink-drive rehabilitation course.