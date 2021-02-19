Man caught at Norwich Railway Station with 141 wraps of hard drugs

Published: 1:02 PM February 19, 2021

Adegoke Dada was arrested at Norwich Station in December 2019. - Credit: Archant

A 19-year-old man from London has admitted supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Adegoke Dada, of Inville Road in London, also pleaded guilty to running a county line in the city at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, February 17.

Dada was arrested by the Norfolk Police County Lines Team at Norwich Station on December 10 2019 and found to have 85 wraps of cocaine and 56 wraps of heroin.

The court heard further analysis of mobile phones established Dada was operating a county drugs line under the name of ‘Michael’ between October and December 2019.

His arrest was part of a police operation called Orochi.

Following the hearing, PC Michael LeFevre from the County Lines Team said: "As part of Operation Orochi, we work closely with detectives from the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command targeting those who operate County Lines - supplying drugs and exploiting vulnerable people in Norfolk.

"As police officers, we see the devastation that heroin and crack wreak on the lives of those addicted - and their families.”

Dada will be sentenced on Friday April 9.



