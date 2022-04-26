Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Driver of abnormal load issued with traffic offence

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:41 PM April 26, 2022
An abnormal load was stopped after it was found to be travelling without permission.

The driver of a vehicle stopped on the A11 last week has been issued with a traffic offence report after driving with an abnormal without permission.

The vehicle was pulled over at around 1pm on April 20 on the A11 at Ketteringham near the Thickthorn roundabout.

It was found to have no marker boards and had no movement order to allow it to travel.

The vehicle was pulled over during a day of action by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The traffic offence report given to the driver of the vehicle will be processed by the Central Ticket Office, which will determine whether to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice, Notice of Intended Prosecution or to seize any offending vehicles.

