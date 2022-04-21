Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel

An abnormal load was stopped after it was found to be travelling without permission. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police in Norfolk have stopped an abnormal load which did not have permission to travel.

Officers pulled the vehicle over during a day of action on Wednesday, April 20, on the A11 at Ketteringham, near the Thickthorn roundabout.

It was found to have no marker boards and had no movement order to allow it to travel.

#RCRT were on #A11 today where they stopped this #AbLoad finding no marker boards & company had nor applied for movement order. #TOR #RoadSafety #ShowUsYourLoad #845 pic.twitter.com/xrTKkXvh2H — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 20, 2022

Another vehicle was stopped by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on the A47 at Harford Bridge on the same day after officers spotted it at Thickthorn roundabout.

Officers found the trailer's brakes, lights, under runs, spray suppression and chassis were all defective.

Damage underneath the defective trailer on the A47. - Credit: Norfolk Police

