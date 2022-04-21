Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
Published: 2:05 PM April 21, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police in Norfolk have stopped an abnormal load which did not have permission to travel.
Officers pulled the vehicle over during a day of action on Wednesday, April 20, on the A11 at Ketteringham, near the Thickthorn roundabout.
It was found to have no marker boards and had no movement order to allow it to travel.
Another vehicle was stopped by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on the A47 at Harford Bridge on the same day after officers spotted it at Thickthorn roundabout.
Officers found the trailer's brakes, lights, under runs, spray suppression and chassis were all defective.
