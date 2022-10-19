Warning to traders after window smashed at estate agent in city

Abbotts was boarded up for a couple of weeks after vandalism. Pictured inset is Stefan Gurney from Norwich BID - Credit: Archant

Bosses are being encouraged to report acts of vandalism after an estate agent building was smashed up.

A window at Abbotts in Exchange Street was damaged on Friday, September 30 with a panel boarded up for two weeks.

The building was fully repaired on Wednesday morning amid a rising trend for premesis vandalism.

It follows other businesses such as The Book Hive in London Street and Chadds in Bedford Street being targeted.

Kerry Blue, branch manager of Abbotts, said: "Staff came into work on the Saturday morning to find it had been smashed.

"It looked like someone had a glass in their hand at the time from what was left on the floor.

A window was boarded up at Abbotts in Exchange Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

"We assumed it was someone who had been drinking the night before."

The business has not reported the damage to the police as there is no evidence to suggest who it could have been.

Abbotts boarded up in Exchange Street - Credit: Marcus Moore

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has encouraged managers and owners to share information on criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich BID, said: "We have a crime reduction scheme that helps businesses support each other and make them aware of criminal activity in the city.

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director at Norwich BID. Photo: Submitted - Credit: Archant

"We work with the city council and police with CCTV investigation so that if anyone is caught on camera that can be sent straight to the police for prosecution.

"Obviously it's a very challenging time for businesses and any additional cost is far from ideal.

"If anyone sees acts of vandalism it should be shared with the business or police to make sure the people doing these acts are prosecuted and to help businesses in a challenging time."

The cost of repairing damage comes at a time when energy bills are soaring this winter.

A window was boarded up at Abbotts after vandalism on Friday, September 30 - Credit: Ben Hardy

The Red Mango restaurant at the Boundary junction in Hellesdon had its front window smashed after a man broke in, smashing bottles and damaging equipment on Wednesday, September 21.

Candy Richards, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said at the time: "Being a victim of crime can be incredibly worrying and stressful and leave a lasting impact."