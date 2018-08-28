£45,000 worth of cannabis discovered at Norwich property
PUBLISHED: 09:32 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:40 18 December 2018
Archant
Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich.
Officers arrested three people on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following the discovery yesterday.
Norwich police said on Twitter: “Great work by #Team5 yesterday seizing approx. £45,000 worth of cannabis from an address on Norwich South. 3 arrested for cultivation of cannabis.”
• Norfolk police has been contacted for further information
