£45,000 worth of cannabis discovered at Norwich property

PUBLISHED: 09:32 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:40 18 December 2018

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich.

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following the discovery yesterday.

Norwich police said on Twitter: “Great work by #Team5 yesterday seizing approx. £45,000 worth of cannabis from an address on Norwich South. 3 arrested for cultivation of cannabis.”

Norfolk police has been contacted for further information

