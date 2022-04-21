30-year-old man stabbed near Norwich park

Breaking

Multiple police cars have been called to reports that a 30-year-old man has been stabbed in Norwich. - Credit: PA

A 30-year-old man has reportedly been stabbed near a Norwich park, with a heavy police still in the area.

Officers are currently dealing with the incident in Sleaford Green, Norwich, near Waterloo Park which happened on Thursday (April 21) afternoon.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed an ambulance had been called to reports of a 30-year-old man "with stabbing injuries".

A cordon is currently in place.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

