Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Breaking

30-year-old man stabbed near Norwich park

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:45 PM April 21, 2022
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Multiple police cars have been called to reports that a 30-year-old man has been stabbed in Norwich. - Credit: PA

A 30-year-old man has reportedly been stabbed near a Norwich park, with a heavy police still in the area.

Officers are currently dealing with the incident in Sleaford Green, Norwich, near Waterloo Park which happened on Thursday (April 21) afternoon.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed an ambulance had been called to reports of a 30-year-old man "with stabbing injuries".

A cordon is currently in place.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Rianne Collins, 27 is at the end of her tether with her flat as she has had nothing but issues since moving in. 

Cost of Living

'Rising cost of living means it's hardly worth me having a job'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon