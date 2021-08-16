Teen attacked and robbed of Apple Air Pods in Norwich

Published: 9:21 AM August 16, 2021

An 18-year-old who fought off two attackers at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich had his Apple Air Pods robbed. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

An 18-year-old who fought off two robbers in Norwich had his Apple Air Pods robbed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old was assaulted and robbed on Friday August 13 at Chapelfield Gardens between 2pm and 2.20pm.

He was sitting on a bench near to the theatre and was approached by two other men who started talking to him before assaulting him to try steal his ear pods and jewellery.

The victim managed to fight off his attackers and run from the scene.

However, the suspects did steal his ear pods and he suffered bruising.

You may also want to watch:

The first suspect is described a white, aged between 18 and 20, around 5ft 9 tall, of skinny build and wearing a grey tracksuit and a facemask.

The second offender is described as white, aged between 16 and 18, around 5ft 6 tall, wearing a black face covering, a distinctive "Zavetti Canada Cervalli" black coloured puffa jacket with the logo displayed on front left of the jacket and spoke with a squeaky voice.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58987/21. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



