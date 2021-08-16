News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Teen attacked and robbed of Apple Air Pods in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:21 AM August 16, 2021   
An 18-year-old who fought off two attackers at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich had his Apple Air Pods robbed. 

An 18-year-old who fought off two attackers at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich had his Apple Air Pods robbed. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

An 18-year-old who fought off two robbers in Norwich had his Apple Air Pods robbed.  

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old was assaulted and robbed on Friday August 13 at Chapelfield Gardens between 2pm and 2.20pm.

He was sitting on a bench near to the theatre and was approached by two other men who started talking to him before assaulting him to try steal his ear pods and jewellery.  

The victim managed to fight off his attackers and run from the scene.  

However, the suspects did steal his ear pods and he suffered bruising. 

You may also want to watch:

The first suspect is described a white, aged between 18 and 20, around 5ft 9 tall, of skinny build and wearing a grey tracksuit and a facemask. 

The second offender is described as white, aged between 16 and 18, around 5ft 6 tall, wearing a black face covering, a distinctive "Zavetti Canada Cervalli" black coloured puffa jacket with the logo displayed on front left of the jacket and spoke with a squeaky voice. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
  2. 2 'We're lucky to have him' - Fans flock to Tom Jones gig in Norwich
  3. 3 'Prolific offender' arrested after police find him sleeping in van
  1. 4 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
  2. 5 Housing bid on village edge thrown out by planning inspector
  3. 6 Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway
  4. 7 Woman who 'wanted to go into water' safe after emergency services called
  5. 8 Emotional return to murdered Norwich woman's grave on her 42nd birthday
  6. 9 All the pictures as festival brings magic of Thailand to city park
  7. 10 Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants directed at City loan ace Gilmour

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it. 

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58987/21. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How the former Brickmakers pub will look once the site is redeveloped into a Co-op

Green light given to Co-op plan for former village pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Applegreen Drayton garage is investigating whether the fuel at one of their pumps was contaminated

Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Wendy Melling with her sons, Harvey, left, seven, and Aiden, five, in their bungalow at Canterbury P

Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Owner Michelle Gallagher, left, and assistant Lynn Rennie, at the Sun Lounge on Hall Road after the

'Soul-destroying' - Business ravaged by two arson attacks in two weeks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon