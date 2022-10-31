Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City clubland sees 12 arrests on Halloween weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:34 AM October 31, 2022
A busy night on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

Police made 12 arrests on Prince of Wales Road last night - Credit: Archant

Drug driving, assault and affray were just some of the crimes city clubbers were arrested for during a busy Halloween weekend for police.

Additional officers were on patrol in and around Prince of Wales Road on Saturday for what police described as "one of the busiest nights of the year" for disorder.

During the night arrests were made for offences including drug possession, drink and drug driving, assault, drunk and disorderly and affray.

Norwich policing commander, superintendent Terry Lordan, said: “More officers were on patrol around the Prince of Wales Road area as part of Operation Impact targeting anti-social behaviour, vulnerability, and violence.

"Overall, it was a busy night but largely good-natured passing without serious violence.

"Alcohol played its part in many of the situations which led to arrests being made but the overwhelming majority had a good night.”

