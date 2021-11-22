100 cannabis plants found in police drugs raid
Police have seized around 100 cannabis plants at a building unit in Norwich.
After receiving a tip-off, officers went to the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road on Sunday, November 21 and discovered the plants, which are thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds
A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "Officers conducted a search of a building unit in the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road in Norwich on Sunday, November 21 following information received.
"On arrival, officers discovered approximately 100 cannabis plants. A seal is currently in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing."
