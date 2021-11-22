100 cannabis plants found in police drugs raid

100 cannabis plants were found at the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road yesterday (Sunday). - Credit: Neil Perry

Police have seized around 100 cannabis plants at a building unit in Norwich.

After receiving a tip-off, officers went to the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road on Sunday, November 21 and discovered the plants, which are thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "Officers conducted a search of a building unit in the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road in Norwich on Sunday, November 21 following information received.

"On arrival, officers discovered approximately 100 cannabis plants. A seal is currently in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing."

