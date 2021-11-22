News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
100 cannabis plants found in police drugs raid

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:00 PM November 22, 2021
Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

100 cannabis plants were found at the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road yesterday (Sunday). - Credit: Neil Perry

Police have seized around 100 cannabis plants at a building unit in Norwich.

After receiving a tip-off, officers went to the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road on Sunday, November 21 and discovered the plants, which are thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "Officers conducted a search of a building unit in the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate on Naylor Road in Norwich on Sunday, November 21 following information received.

"On arrival, officers discovered approximately 100 cannabis plants. A seal is currently in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing."

