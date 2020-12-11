Crews tackling house fire in Norwich's Golden Triangle
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Four crews of firefighters are this morning battling a blaze at a home in Norwich's Golden Triangle.
At around 6.40am, crews were alerted to a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich, between the road's junctions with Colman Road and Leopold Road.
Four teams of firefighters, from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston and Hethersett are currently on scene, along with police officers from Norfolk Constabulary, and an ambulance.
A cordon is in place, with parents and children being diverted on their way to nearby schools.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters using breathing apparatus were battling the blaze, which is currently contained to a single home on the road.
The spokesman added: "The building has a reasonably large footprint but the fire has not spread to any neighbouring properties."
Firefighters remain on scene more than an hour after the call came in, with police urging people to avoid the area. An ambulance crew is also in attendance.
Writing on Twitter, a Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police attending house fire after a call from the fire service. Unthank Road is currently shut. Please avoid the area until further notice."