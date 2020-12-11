Crews tackling house fire in Norwich's Golden Triangle

Published: 8:02 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 10:19 AM December 11, 2020

Police and firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Four crews of firefighters are this morning battling a blaze at a home in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

At around 6.40am, crews were alerted to a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich, between the road's junctions with Colman Road and Leopold Road.

Four teams of firefighters, from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston and Hethersett are currently on scene, along with police officers from Norfolk Constabulary, and an ambulance.

A police cordon in place at a house fire in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A cordon is in place, with parents and children being diverted on their way to nearby schools.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters using breathing apparatus were battling the blaze, which is currently contained to a single home on the road.

The spokesman added: "The building has a reasonably large footprint but the fire has not spread to any neighbouring properties."

Emergency services at the scene of a fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Archant





Firefighters remain on scene more than an hour after the call came in, with police urging people to avoid the area. An ambulance crew is also in attendance.

Writing on Twitter, a Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police attending house fire after a call from the fire service. Unthank Road is currently shut. Please avoid the area until further notice."





A police cordon in place on Unthank Road at the junction with Colman Road. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa



