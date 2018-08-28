Search

Crew called to fire in open at Trowse

PUBLISHED: 07:41 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 23 November 2018

Firefighters were called to a fire in the open at Trowse. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a fire in the open at Trowse overnight.

One appliance from Carrow attended a fire in the open on Whitlingham Lane at just before 2.50am today (Friday, November 23).

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish,

Meanwhile a fire appliance from Great Yarmouth was called to an alarm activation in Nelson Road North at just after midnight today.

However when firefighters arrived they discovered it was a false alarm.

It was the fourth false alarm attended by firefighters within the space of just a few hours.

It followed calls to an alarm activation at Windmill Court, Gaywood at 5.37pm yesterday, a call to a fire in the open at Beeston Regis at just before 5.20pm yesterday which was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

There was also an alarm activation on New Road, North Runcton at 5.18pm yesterday which again turned out to be a false alarm.

