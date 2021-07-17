News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Crash closes Norwich ring road

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 9:10 PM July 17, 2021   
Motorcyclist hurt in road crash

Emergency services were called to the Ring Road at Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Emergency services have been called to a crash between two cars on the Norwich ring road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Ring Road at Thorpe St Andrew just before 6.40pm on Saturday, July 17, after a collision. The incident took place next to Garglehill Plantation.

Crews from Sprowston and Carrow headed to the scene, where they worked for 45 minutes, making the scene safe. They left just before 7.30pm.

A car was cleared from the road by a recovery vehicle, while another had mounted the roadside verge.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene. No information about the condition of those inside the vehicles is available at this time.

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the situation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services block off city road
  2. 2 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  3. 3 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  1. 4 8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years
  2. 5 Council's mix-up could see students evicted from their home
  3. 6 Thief banned from all Norfolk Co-op stores
  4. 7 Police close probe into serious assault near restaurant in Norwich
  5. 8 Police officer apologises to father-of-four after trailer offence error
  6. 9 Premier Inn promises action over 'drug den' gardens
  7. 10 Reprieve for drivers as work on busy city junction shelved
Norwich Live
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture:

'Bring it on' - teaching assistant taking on parking giant over charge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Castle Meadow and Castle Gardens basking in the spring sunshine.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Weather | Video

City set to swelter in heatwave-level temperatures

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Barnaby and Grace Cook, Garner hair salon, Norwich

Hair salon moves out of city centre after 36 years over Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Mahon who is turning China Inn on Price of Wales Road into an Irish pub called Pogue Mahon's.

Video

New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon