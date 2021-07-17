Crash closes Norwich ring road

Published: 9:10 PM July 17, 2021

Emergency services were called to the Ring Road at Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Emergency services have been called to a crash between two cars on the Norwich ring road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Ring Road at Thorpe St Andrew just before 6.40pm on Saturday, July 17, after a collision. The incident took place next to Garglehill Plantation.

Crews from Sprowston and Carrow headed to the scene, where they worked for 45 minutes, making the scene safe. They left just before 7.30pm.

A car was cleared from the road by a recovery vehicle, while another had mounted the roadside verge.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene. No information about the condition of those inside the vehicles is available at this time.

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the situation.