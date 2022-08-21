One person injured and major road blocked after Norwich crash

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Norwich. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Fire, police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a crash on a major route into Norwich city centre.

It happened just after midday on Sunday on Dereham Road, with emergency services called to the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.24pm to the crash, initially to reports of a vehicle leaking fuel, and assisted a person injured.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - 23⚠️



Due to an RTC blocking Dereham Rd, our Red line service 23 will be diverting via the 23A route between Larkman Lane and Roundwell Medical Centre. New Costessey will not be served during this diversion.



Apologies for any disruption this may cause. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) August 21, 2022

The ambulance service is now on scene treating the person involved, with the injuries unknown.

Traffic maps are showing queuing traffic both ways between the BP Petrol Station and Gurney Road.

First Bus has tweeted that the road is blocked and its 23 red service will be diverting via the 23A route between Larkman Lane and Roundwell Medical Centre.

New Costessey will not be served during the diversion.