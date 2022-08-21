Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

One person injured and major road blocked after Norwich crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:12 PM August 21, 2022
Updated: 1:20 PM August 21, 2022
Emergency services attended the scene of the accident.

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Norwich. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Fire, police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a crash on a major route into Norwich city centre. 

It happened just after midday on Sunday on Dereham Road, with emergency services called to the incident. 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.24pm to the crash, initially to reports of a vehicle leaking fuel, and assisted a person injured.

The ambulance service is now on scene treating the person involved, with the injuries unknown.

Traffic maps are showing queuing traffic both ways between the BP Petrol Station and Gurney Road. 

First Bus has tweeted that the road is blocked and its 23 red service will be diverting via the 23A route between Larkman Lane and Roundwell Medical Centre. 

New Costessey will not be served during the diversion. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Aslan, located in Red Lion Street, is due to open it's café and bar section within the next month

Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Levi Solomon has left his job as manager of Fetch in Norwich to become a drag queen. 

Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The King's Arms in South Walsham which is being demolished to make way for new homes

Broadland District Council

Demolition work starts on former Broads pub

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Owner Derek Hardy at the new Japanese restaurant and bar, Fire Izakaya, in White Lion Street.

Food and Drink

Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon