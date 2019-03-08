Vehicles in crash on A11
PUBLISHED: 07:08 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 06 November 2019
Archant Norfolk 2015
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11.
The crash, involving a Renault Twingo, happened close to Besthorpe at just before 1am on Wednesday (November 6).
Firefighters from Attleborough and Wymondham attended.
The crews made the scene and the car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, safe.
It is believed there were only minor injuries.