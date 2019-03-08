Search

Advanced search

Vehicles in crash on A11

PUBLISHED: 07:08 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 06 November 2019

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 at Besthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 at Besthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11.

The crash, involving a Renault Twingo, happened close to Besthorpe at just before 1am on Wednesday (November 6).

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Attleborough and Wymondham attended.

The crews made the scene and the car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, safe.

It is believed there were only minor injuries.

Most Read

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Election candidates must not use Remembrance Day as ‘campaigning or posturing opportunity’

Guidance has been issued stating that wreath-laying ceremonies should not be a campaigning opportunities for election candidates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deeney returns to training for Watford ahead of clash with Canaries

Watford captain Troy Deeney is back in training Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Police continue to investigate double stabbing, with victims still in hospital

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists