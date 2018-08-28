Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash.

A motorcyclist has received serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Norwich.

Police at the scene of the collision between a motorbike and a car just off Salhouse Road, Norwich. Image: Staff Police at the scene of the collision between a motorbike and a car just off Salhouse Road, Norwich. Image: Staff

Police were called to the Deloney Road junction with Salhouse Road at around 2.35pm following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the motorcyclist had received serious injuries in the crash.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and ambulance service were also called to the scene.

