Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash
PUBLISHED: 15:37 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:46 27 December 2018
A motorcyclist has received serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Norwich.
Police at the scene of the collision between a motorbike and a car just off Salhouse Road, Norwich. Image: Staff
Police were called to the Deloney Road junction with Salhouse Road at around 2.35pm following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the motorcyclist had received serious injuries in the crash.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance and ambulance service were also called to the scene.
More to follow.
